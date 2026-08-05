AMD stock drops 6.6% to $482.53 after revenue forecast

AMD's stock took a 6.6% dive on Wednesday, was last down 6.6% at $482.53 and wiping out nearly $59 billion in market value.

The drop came after AMD's latest revenue forecast didn't quite live up to investors' big expectations in the middle of the ongoing AI boom.

To make things tougher, Elon Musk's decision to build the company's computing infrastructure exclusively with rival NVIDIA's chips left AMD out.