AMD stock rises 12.5% to $504.80 after Google Cloud deal
Business
AMD's stock shot up 12.5% to $504.80 after AMD announced that its fifth-generation EPYC server processors would power Alphabet's Google Cloud TPU 8tx systems.
This team-up is all about making cloud-based AI smarter and more secure by blending AMD's hardware with Google's technology.
AMD EPYC enable SEV encryption
With this partnership, AMD's chips will help prepare data and manage workloads while keeping everything encrypted using its Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology.
It also means AMD is now a go-to choice for top cloud companies building advanced AI, showing just how much trust big players have in its processors right now.