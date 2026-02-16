AMD, TCS join forces to build AI infrastructure in India

AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments

India already ranks third worldwide in AI, just behind the US and China.

With more companies choosing AMD chips (now powering about a quarter of new AI projects), TCS is scaling its data centers to 1.2 gigawatts.

As Su put it, "AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure," and "Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow."