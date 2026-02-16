AMD, TCS join forces to build AI infrastructure in India
AMD is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to give India's AI infrastructure a major boost.
Announced as coinciding with a recent tech summit where AMD CEO Lisa Su was scheduled to appear, the plan is to roll out AMD's Helios data center design—aiming for up to 200 megawatts of AI power and taking on big players like NVIDIA.
AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments
India already ranks third worldwide in AI, just behind the US and China.
With more companies choosing AMD chips (now powering about a quarter of new AI projects), TCS is scaling its data centers to 1.2 gigawatts.
As Su put it, "AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure," and "Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow."