AMD to buy Toronto startup Taalas to boost AI inference
Business
AMD said it would buy Toronto startup Taalas, known for designing chips that help AI make fast, real-time decisions.
While the price tag wasn't revealed, this move is all about making AMD stronger in the growing world of AI inference: basically, helping computers think and predict on the spot.
Taalas tech integrates with Instinct GPUs
Taalas's tech will be combined with AMD's Instinct GPUs to create smarter, more powerful AI systems.
Vamsi Boppana from AMD says this deal ramps up their ability to deliver high-performance solutions for AI tasks.
It's also part of AMD's bigger plan to keep up with rivals like NVIDIA by snapping up other startups like MK1 and adding FastFlowLM to its Artificial Intelligence Group.