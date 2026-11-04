American AI data centers repurpose Arizona jet engines as generators
Business
AI data centers in the US are getting creative with their energy sources: they're now using old jet engines pulled from airplane graveyards in Arizona.
These engines, once used to fly planes, are being turned into generators to help keep up with the huge power needs of AI technology.
xAI Mississippi project criticized for emissions
While it's a clever way to reuse old tech, these converted engines aren't as clean or efficient as modern turbines.
Projects like Elon Musk's xAI in Mississippi have sparked debate because these generators can emit more pollution than usual limits allow.
Environmental groups are pushing back, saying this quick fix could put health and sustainability at risk, and that long-term solutions need to be cleaner.