American Airlines 'flight' turn out to be bus-ride, passengers shocked

American Airlines has come under fire for using busses as a mode of transport on certain routes, as part of its Landline service. A passenger traveling from South Bend, Indiana to Chicago O'Hare International Airport was shocked to see her checked baggage being loaded onto a coach bus parked on the tarmac. The incident has sparked widespread debate and criticism online.

Service details Landline offers premium motor coach service The controversial service is run by Landline, a company that works with airlines to connect smaller cities with larger airport hubs. Launched in 2018, it offers a "premium motor coach experience" as an alternative to short-haul regional flights. The service currently connects passengers to major hubs such as Chicago O'Hare and Philadelphia from nearby smaller airports.

Defense American Airlines defends the service Despite the backlash, American Airlines officials say that the Landline service is clearly communicated during booking. They argue that the experience is similar to a flight, with passengers able to check in baggage, earn frequent flyer miles, and enjoy onboard amenities like Wi-Fi and charging ports. Landline CEO David Sunde defended this model saying it saves time and money while providing a comfortable alternative to driving or taking connecting flights.

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