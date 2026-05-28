American Airlines to double Hyderabad hub staff by early 2027 Business May 28, 2026

American Airlines is ramping up its Hyderabad tech hub, planning to double the team from 400 to about 800 people by early 2027.

The hub works on software engineering, AI, and cybersecurity, and is a big part of the airline's push toward digital innovation.

Teams in Hyderabad are closely connected with colleagues in Fort Worth and Phoenix.