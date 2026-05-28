American Airlines to double Hyderabad hub staff by early 2027
Business
American Airlines is ramping up its Hyderabad tech hub, planning to double the team from 400 to about 800 people by early 2027.
The hub works on software engineering, AI, and cybersecurity, and is a big part of the airline's push toward digital innovation.
Teams in Hyderabad are closely connected with colleagues in Fort Worth and Phoenix.
India hosts 2,100+ capability centers
India's influence as a global capability center keeps rising: over 2,100 centers here employ more than 2 million people and generate almost $100 billion every year.
American Airlines isn't alone; companies like Southwest Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA, and Walmart are also expanding their Indian tech teams thanks to the country's skilled talent and cost advantages.