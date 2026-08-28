American brands losing ground in China as homegrown firms innovate

Nike's sales in China have dropped nearly 30% since 2021, while local sportswear names like Anta and Li Ning are booming thanks to products that fit local tastes.

Starbucks is also losing out to Luckin Coffee, which now has more than three times as many stores in China as Starbucks.

Still, brands like Lululemon and Ralph Lauren are holding strong by really tuning into what Chinese shoppers want.

For US brands hoping to stick around, it's all about adapting fast and offering real value.