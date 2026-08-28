American Express ending reward multiplier in India Sept 30 2026
Business
American Express is saying goodbye to its Reward Multiplier program in India on September 30, 2026.
This perk lets cardholders rack up extra Membership Rewards points when shopping with brands like Apple, Myntra, and Nykaa.
Amex shared the news with customers via email on August 26.
Amex portal bonus ends Sept 29
You can still grab those bonus points if you shop through the Amex portal until September 29, 2026, 11:59pm up to 5X points for Platinum cards and as much as 10X for Centurion.
After that, the main Membership Rewards program stays untouched, so your existing points and regular earn rates are safe.
If you're looking for more ways to boost your rewards, alternatives like ShopWise and RewardXcelerator are sticking around with similar accelerated point offers.