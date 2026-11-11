American Express restores points after mass November 9 balance drops
American Express (Amex) said it has decided to reverse these adjustments to cardholders after a lot of people suddenly saw their balances drop, or even go negative, on November 9.
Amex India's CEO Sanjay Khanna said points would be restored to what they were on November 8, including any recent activity.
Amex platform shows rewards by card
Turns out, the deductions happened as Amex gears up for a new platform launching November 15.
The update will show rewards by each card instead of pooling them together.
Some customers were also surprised by a rule that took away points from canceled cards if not redeemed in 30 days, which felt retroactive and unfair to many.
All this led to questions about how easy it will be to track and use rewards going forward.