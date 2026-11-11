AMFI: 59L SIPs stopped, 51L started in October 2026
More investors have stopped their systematic investment plans (SIPs) than started new ones.
In October 2026, 59 lakh SIPs were discontinued or completed, while only 51 lakh new SIPs got registered.
The stoppage ratio jumped to 116%, its highest level since April 2025, according to AMFI data.
Equity inflows down 14% to ₹32,924cr
This trend comes with a drop in equity mutual fund inflows, down 14% from last month to ₹32,924 crore.
Still, monthly SIP contributions stayed pretty solid at ₹32,162 crore.
Experts think many recent investors are feeling let down by disappointing returns and are investing through fintech platforms, and are choosing to pause or stop their investments for now.