AMFI upgrades Vedanta Aluminium to large-cap among India's top 100
Business
Vedanta Aluminium just got bumped up to large-cap status by AMFI, putting it among India's top 100 companies by market value.
Vedanta Aluminium production rose 5%
Fresh off its June 2026 solo listing, Vedanta Aluminium already controls nearly half of India's primary aluminum market and saw production rise 5% this quarter, even with global prices down.
Analysts are upbeat too, predicting strong profit growth through 2028 and setting target prices as high as ₹630.
With its new large-cap tag, expect even more attention from big investors.