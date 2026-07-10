AMFI upgrades Vedanta Aluminium to large-cap among India's top 100

Vedanta Aluminium production rose 5%

Fresh off its June 2026 solo listing, Vedanta Aluminium already controls nearly half of India's primary aluminum market and saw production rise 5% this quarter, even with global prices down.

Analysts are upbeat too, predicting strong profit growth through 2028 and setting target prices as high as ₹630.

With its new large-cap tag, expect even more attention from big investors.