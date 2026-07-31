Amid U.S.-Iran tensions commodities mixed with oil down, gold up
Business
Commodities had a mixed end to the week: oil prices dipped a bit but are still heading for their biggest monthly jump since March, amid U.S.-Iran tensions.
Gold is also having a moment, gearing up for its best month since February as investors look for safe bets in uncertain times.
Brent around $88 WTI near $83
Brent crude is holding steady around $88 a barrel, and WTI is just under $83 a barrel, even after some ups and downs last week.
Gold is set to notch more than 2.2% gains in July (its first win in five months), while silver crept up too.
Platinum and palladium didn't really budge, showing not all metals are riding the same wave right now.