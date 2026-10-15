Amin Nasser says Aramco restored output after pipeline drone strike
Business
Saudi Aramco didn't waste any time getting its oil operations back on track after a recent drone strike hit a major pipeline.
Thanks to quick-thinking crisis teams and the use of drones for rapid damage checks, they managed to fix things up in just a few days.
CEO Amin Nasser shared that this rapid response helped keep downtime to a minimum.
Aramco relies on 0-hour responders
Learning from past attacks, Aramco now relies on "zero-hour responders" and strong local supply chains, so almost all repair materials come from nearby.
Saudi oil production recovered to about 8 million barrels a day in September.
They're also looking into new export routes to stay prepared for whatever comes next.