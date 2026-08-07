Amit Joshi sees AI infrastructure driving India's next wealth wave

Joshi points out that these underinvested sectors are getting a boost from government spending and offer strong long-term potential.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady at 5.25%, lowered inflation forecasts to 5%, and bumped up GDP growth projections to 6.7%, signaling solid economic footing even with global uncertainty.

For investors: Nifty 50 has slipped 6% this year, while midcaps and small caps are up; Joshi suggests balancing portfolios between large and smaller companies.

He also flags risks like high oil prices and geopolitical tensions that could slow momentum.