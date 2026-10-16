Amit Khatri's Luna AI health startup inspired by his struggles
Business
Amit Khatri, who helped build the popular brand Noise, is back with a new venture called Luna, an AI-driven, health-wearable startup inspired by his own health struggles.
Khatri says Luna's goal is to give people personal health insights by understanding their unique patterns.
LifeOS AI no subscription required
Instead of screens and notifications, Luna's smart rings and wrist trackers quietly track your biometrics and use their LifeOS AI engine to offer tailored advice (no subscription needed).
Khatri plans to share more about building hardware in India for global markets.