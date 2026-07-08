Amit Sharma exits Dream Sports CTO role after 10 years
Business
Amit Sharma is leaving his role as CTO at Dream Sports after 10 years, just weeks after the company shut down its AI-powered sports app, Dream Play.
The app aimed to help users improve at sports like padel by analyzing their gameplay and giving tailored tips.
Sharma signals AI move amid restructuring
Sharma shared on LinkedIn that he's ready for his "next adventure" in AI.
Meanwhile, Dream Sports has been restructuring since India banned real-money gaming last year, a move that slashed revenue and led to splitting into eight businesses.
During tough times, Sharma led the company's AI division, growing the Mumbai tech team to more than 600 people.