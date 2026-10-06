Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda launches Naveli Ventures
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur, just launched Naveli Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the Nanda Family Office, aiming to spark innovation in areas like deeptech, space, clean energy, AI, advanced manufacturing, and health.
The goal? To tackle big challenges and support founders who are truly passionate about making a difference.
Naveli Ventures to invest in startups
Naveli Ventures will invest directly in startups, through institutional funds, co-investments, and academic and IP partnerships to build sustainable companies for India's future.
Nanda says she's focused on long-term impact over quick profits and wants to use her family's relationships across industry, government, academia and the investor community to back bold ideas that could shape what comes next.