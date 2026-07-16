Amitesh Kumar Sinha: India over 10% cheaper than semiconductor hubs
Business
India is positioning itself as a cost-friendly spot for chip makers, with production costs over 10% lower than top global hubs, according to Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).
This edge comes from hefty government incentives, cheaper labor, and affordable power, all aimed at building a stronger homegrown semiconductor industry.
ISM 2.0 funds semiconductor startups
The new ISM 2.0 program lets the government cover up to 60% of a company's capital expenses through tax depreciation benefits and offers funding plus design tools for semiconductor startups.
There's also a co-investment model where the government matches private investment, making it much easier for young companies to get started, without any day-to-day interference from officials.