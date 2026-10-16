Amjad Masad at TechCrunch Disrupt outlines self-driving company vision
Business
At TechCrunch Disrupt, Replit CEO and co-founder Amjad Masad talked about a future where "self-driving company" use AI to handle boring, repetitive tasks, leaving people free to focus on creative and strategic work.
He sees tools like Replit's AI as a big step toward making work more interesting and less tedious.
Replit AI sorts tickets, checks code
Masad shared that Replit's AI agents already help by sorting out support tickets and checking code, making workflows smoother for everyone.
While he believes human judgment still matters, he says using AI can help people become more productive and happier at work, not just at Replit, but in discussions with other companies too.