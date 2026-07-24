Amnon Shashua stepping down as Mobileye CEO, staying through transition
After nearly 30 years leading Mobileye, founder and CEO Amnon Shashua is stepping down as the company gears up for a big move into robotaxis and humanoid robotics.
He'll stay in charge until a new CEO takes over, according to Thursday's announcement.
Mobileye shifts into robotaxis and robotics
Mobileye started with Shashua's university research and grew into a major player in car safety tech, so much so that Intel bought it for $15.3 billion in 2017 before spinning it off again in 2022.
Lately, Mobileye has been making bold moves: buying Mentee Robotics (another Shashua-founded startup) for $900 million this year, launching "Mobileye 3.0" to focus on robotics and AI, and announcing plans to roll out its own robotaxi service in a US city in 2027.
The company is clearly shifting from just supplying tech to actually shaping the future of self-driving cars and robots.