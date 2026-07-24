Amnon Shashua stepping down as Mobileye CEO, staying through transition

Mobileye started with Shashua's university research and grew into a major player in car safety tech, so much so that Intel bought it for $15.3 billion in 2017 before spinning it off again in 2022.

Lately, Mobileye has been making bold moves: buying Mentee Robotics (another Shashua-founded startup) for $900 million this year, launching "Mobileye 3.0" to focus on robotics and AI, and announcing plans to roll out its own robotaxi service in a US city in 2027.

The company is clearly shifting from just supplying tech to actually shaping the future of self-driving cars and robots.