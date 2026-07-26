Amnon Shashua to step down as Mobileye CEO, replacement sought
Business
Amnon Shashua, who co-founded Mobileye in 1999, just announced he's stepping down once a replacement is found.
He's led the company through huge moments, like taking it public in 2014 (the biggest US IPO for an Israeli company) and selling it to Intel for more than $15 billion in 2017.
Shashua says Mobileye ready for robotaxis
Shashua says Mobileye's self-driving tech is ready for big things, like robotaxis, so he feels it's time for new leadership.
The board will start looking for a new CEO and wants Shashua to stay on as chairman.
Meanwhile, Mobileye's stock has dropped 65% since its 2022 relisting, adding extra weight to this leadership shakeup.