AM/NS India makes world's 1st ABS-certified EQ70 welded pipes
AM/NS India just pulled off a world's first by making EQ70-grade welded pipes, officially certified by the American Bureau of Shipping.
These super-strong pipes are designed for tough offshore jobs (think oil rigs, gas platforms, and wind farms) and will now replace imports.
The EQ70 steel packs a punch with high strength (690 MPa minimum), making it perfect for harsh ocean conditions.
AM/NS Hazira-made pipes boost supply security
The pipes were made at AM/NS India's Hazira plant using advanced welding technology.
By supplying these to a major oil and gas company here, AM/NS is helping India rely less on foreign products for big infrastructure projects.
This move should speed up deliveries, cut costs, and boost supply security for engineering and offshore industries across the country.