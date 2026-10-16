AMTZ wraps 2-day MedTech RoboSprint 2026 with startups showcasing robots

Startups showed off their prototypes, which were judged for how practical and useful they could be in healthcare.

AMTZ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jitendra Sharma highlighted India's move toward building its own medical robotics scene, promising support through funding and mentorship.

GenElek Technologies won the top honor for its Robotic Gait Trainer and will now get extra resources to help bring it to market, part of India's bigger push to lead in med-tech innovation.