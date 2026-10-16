AMTZ wraps 2-day MedTech RoboSprint 2026 with startups showcasing robots
AMTZ just wrapped up MedTech RoboSprint 2026, a two-day event where over 32 startups came together to turn cool engineering ideas into real medical tech.
Hosted with RoboMed and IIT Delhi's IHFC, the event focused on surgical and assistive robots, giving innovators a platform to shine.
GenElek wins top honor at RoboSprint
Startups showed off their prototypes, which were judged for how practical and useful they could be in healthcare.
AMTZ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jitendra Sharma highlighted India's move toward building its own medical robotics scene, promising support through funding and mentorship.
GenElek Technologies won the top honor for its Robotic Gait Trainer and will now get extra resources to help bring it to market, part of India's bigger push to lead in med-tech innovation.