Amul raises ghee and butter prices ahead of Diwali
Business
Just in time for Diwali, Amul has bumped up the prices of its ghee and butter.
A 1-kg pack of ghee now costs ₹680 (up by ₹50), and a 500-gm butter pack is ₹325 (₹15 more).
The hike comes as demand spikes and shelves start emptying out in many cities.
Gujarat, Rajasthan crackdowns boost Amul demand
After government crackdowns on fake ghee in Gujarat and Rajasthan, more people are turning to trusted brands like Amul, especially with festival season in full swing.
Nearly half of India's annual ghee consumption happens around this time, so supplies are tight.
Stores in places like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata say they've been struggling to keep up since Ganesh festival.