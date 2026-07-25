Amy's Kitchen recalls 184,000 Organic Lentil Soup over pull-tab defect
Business
Amy's Kitchen is recalling about 184,000 cans of its Organic Lentil Soup (Light in Sodium) because a pull-tab defect could make some cans go bad.
The recall covers cans with lot number 60D0924 and with a best-by date of April 2027, sold in 27 states, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York.
FDA classifies recall as Class II
If you bought this soup from places like Target, Walmart, or Kroger, it is part of the recall.
The Food and Drug Administration labeled this a Class II recall, meaning the health risk is low and temporary.
Amy's says it is just being extra careful to keep its quality high.