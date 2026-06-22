Anagha Rajesh moves BioCompute to San Francisco, closes Bengaluru office Business Jun 22, 2026

BioCompute, a startup that is developing DNA-based data storage chips, has closed its Bengaluru office and is relocating to San Francisco.

Founder Anagha Rajesh said India's deep-tech scene felt too cautious for scaling bold ideas, even after raising over ₹5 crore from investors including WTF Fund, Grad Capital and 1517 Fund.

She found people in San Francisco more supportive of her vision and eager to help clear obstacles instead of just focusing on revenue.