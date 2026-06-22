Anagha Rajesh moves BioCompute to San Francisco, closes Bengaluru office
Business
BioCompute, a startup that is developing DNA-based data storage chips, has closed its Bengaluru office and is relocating to San Francisco.
Founder Anagha Rajesh said India's deep-tech scene felt too cautious for scaling bold ideas, even after raising over ₹5 crore from investors including WTF Fund, Grad Capital and 1517 Fund.
She found people in San Francisco more supportive of her vision and eager to help clear obstacles instead of just focusing on revenue.
Bengaluru team laid off
With the move, BioCompute's Bengaluru team is being let go, and office furniture, equipment and chemicals for sale.
Rajesh plans to keep developing their energy-efficient storage tech in San Francisco, aiming for a friendlier environment to bring their innovation to market.