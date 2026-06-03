Analysts cut India's gasoline growth forecasts as fuel demand slows Business Jun 03, 2026

Fuel demand in India is losing steam after state-run companies hiked petrol and diesel prices four times since mid-May, thanks to global oil costs rising over the Iran conflict.

Even with these hikes, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are still losing about ₹5.5 billion ($57 million) a day because they're selling below market rates.

Analysts have now cut their growth forecast for gasoline this financial year (FY2026-27) to just 3% to 4% (down from 5% to 6%), while diesel use is expected to flatline or even dip as industry and transport slow down.