By using tariff refunds to lower prices and rolling out tech upgrades, like digital shelf labels connected to its app, Walmart is making shopping smoother and cheaper.

UBS analysts think these moves will help Walmart grab even more market share and boost profits.

The stock is up about 13% this year, showing investors are feeling good about where things are headed.

Plus, new deals like the joint membership with Sam's Club show they are serious about value and convenience.