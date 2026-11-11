Anand Mahindra: India's AI edge is software talent and ecosystem
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, says India's real edge in the global AI race comes from its software talent and growing AI ecosystem.
He pointed out that India now ranks third worldwide in Stanford's Global AI Vibrancy list, thanks to its huge pool of skilled people and strong systems integration skills.
Anand Mahindra backs applied AI solutions
Mahindra believes India doesn't need to chase chip manufacturing or build foundational AI models to succeed.
Instead, he sees big potential in creating smart applications for real-world problems, just like how apps made smartphones so useful.
As he puts it, the next phase of the AI revolution could be driven by the development of applications, specialized industry solutions, and enterprise-wide adoption rather than just advances in foundational AI technologies.