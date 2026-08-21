Anand Mahindra, S Somanath join RBI board for 4-year term
Business
Anand Mahindra, who was reappointed as a part-time, non-official director, and former ISRO chief S Somanath have been appointed to the Reserve Bank of India's central board for a four-year term starting August 20, 2026.
The move aims to bring fresh perspectives and strengthen RBI's leadership team.
Mahindra, Somanath strengthen RBI tech expertise
Mahindra brings years of experience in tech, autos, and finance, helping keep the board steady.
Somanath, whose tenure at the space agency included the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first country to land near the Moon's south pole, adds deep tech know-how that could guide RBI on digital payments and new tech risks.
Their mix of skills is expected to make a real impact on how RBI handles financial stability.