Anand Rathi backs Manipal Health IPO as long term investment

The company leads hospital services in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of eastern India.

Its IPO values Manipal Health at ₹7,76,056 million (with a P/E ratio of 85.4 times FY26 earnings), and it posted the second-highest revenue among private hospitals in Fiscal 2026 (year ended March 31, 2026), ₹103,357.51 million.

That strong market position is why analysts see this as a smart pick for patient investors.