Anand Rathi backs Manipal Health IPO as long term investment
Thinking of investing? Anand Rathi recommends subscribing to Manipal Health Enterprises's IPO for the long haul.
Manipal Health is now India's largest private multispecialty hospital network, with 49 hospitals and over 13,000 beds spread across 14 states and union territories as of March 31, 2026, making it a major force in healthcare.
IPO values Manipal Health ₹7,76,056 million
The company leads hospital services in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of eastern India.
Its IPO values Manipal Health at ₹7,76,056 million (with a P/E ratio of 85.4 times FY26 earnings), and it posted the second-highest revenue among private hospitals in Fiscal 2026 (year ended March 31, 2026), ₹103,357.51 million.
That strong market position is why analysts see this as a smart pick for patient investors.