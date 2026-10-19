Anand Rathi calls Nykaa a buy, aims for ₹400 target
Business
Anand Rathi just called Nykaa a buy, aiming for a ₹400 target price after the company's big comeback in FY26.
Nykaa bounced back from its rocky post-IPO days to hit nearly $1 billion in revenue in FY26, thanks to a sharper focus on its main business areas and making its Beauty and Personal Care segment more premium.
Nykaa benefits from India ecommerce shift
Nykaa is riding the wave as more Indian shoppers move online, using its strong brand partnerships and growing House of Nykaa lineup to stay ahead.
The company has also reworked its fashion business for better profits, which helps it stand out from other retailers.
With long-term growth potential and solid market leadership, analysts think Nykaa could keep outperforming the competition.