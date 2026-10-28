Anand Rathi endorses Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO

Thinking about investing? Anand Rathi, a well-known financial firm, just gave a thumbs up to the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd. IPO.

The company has been around since 1983 and turns steel coils into products used in everything from home appliances to engineering.

With big clients like Haier Appliances India and IFB Refrigeration, they have carved out a solid spot in the market.