Anand Rathi endorses Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO
Thinking about investing? Anand Rathi, a well-known financial firm, just gave a thumbs up to the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd. IPO.
The company has been around since 1983 and turns steel coils into products used in everything from home appliances to engineering.
With big clients like Haier Appliances India and IFB Refrigeration, they have carved out a solid spot in the market.
Bombay Coated IPO priced at ₹82
The IPO is priced at ₹82 per share, pretty competitive compared to similar companies.
Anand Rathi recommends subscribing for the long term, pointing to Bombay Coated's strong growth potential, expanding capabilities, and an impressive 25.1% return on net worth.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio with something steady in steel processing, this might be one to watch.