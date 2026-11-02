Anand Rathi gives Dixon Technologies buy call, ₹18,000 target
Business
Dixon Technologies just got a buy call from Anand Rathi, who set a target price of ₹18,000.
The nod comes after Dixon delivered a 12% EBITDA beat this quarter, thanks to higher mobile production, even as the overall industry saw a big drop.
Dixon Vivo JV to boost growth
A joint venture with Vivo is set to boost Dixon's numbers in a big way, with millions of new devices expected over the next couple of years.
Beyond mobiles, they're expanding into IT hardware and telecom.
Analysts see revenue jumping by over 40% annually and profits growing even faster, backed by solid finances that keep investors confident.