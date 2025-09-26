Anand Rathi IPO oversubscribed 21.8 times: GMP, other details

Big institutional buyers led the charge, subscribing 46.3 times their quota. Non-institutional investors followed at 30.2 times, while retail investors weren't far behind with 5.1 times subscription. IPO allotment is set for September 26, and shares will hit accounts by September 29.

Valuation, gray market premium, and listing date

The IPO price values the company at a post-issue P/E of about 25x.

Its gray market premium sits at a modest 8% ahead of its listing on NSE and BSE on September 30.

Most of the ₹550 crore raised will go toward long-term working capital; the rest is for general corporate needs.