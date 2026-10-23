Anand Rathi raises IHCL target to ₹900 after strong results
Anand Rathi just raised its target price for Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) to ₹900, after the company posted surprisingly strong results, even during a usually slow quarter.
IHCL's revenue jumped 21.7% year-over-year to about ₹24.8 billion, mainly because domestic hotel demand is up and rooms are earning more.
IHCL EBITDA ₹7.1B, revenue guide 15-17%
IHCL's profits (EBITDA) climbed 23.8% to ₹7.1 billion, with margins looking healthier at 28.4%.
The core hotel business did especially well, though Taj SATs took a hit from weak air travel.
Looking ahead, IHCL expects its revenue to grow another 15% to 17% for FY27 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2027) and expects FY28 performance to either match or exceed FY27 unless major disruptions occur, so analysts think there's still room for the stock to rise.