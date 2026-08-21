Anand Rathi recommends Augmont Enterprises IPO for long term gains
Business
Thinking about investing? Anand Rathi, a research firm, is recommending the Augmont Enterprises IPO for those looking at long-term gains.
Augmont, started in 2012, is big in the gold-tech space, handling everything from refining and trading gold to making jewelry and offering digital solutions.
Augmont digital platform connects jewelers, dealers
Augmont's strong digital platform connects thousands of jewelers and dealers across India, giving it an edge as more people buy gold online.
If you're eyeing the precious metals market for your portfolio, this one might be worth a look!