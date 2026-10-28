Anand Rathi recommends Jubilant Ingrevia as buy with ₹900 target

Jubilant Ingrevia's Q2 FY2027 numbers were impressive: EBITDA jumped 57% year-on-year to about ₹2.1 billion, beating estimates by 12%.

Margins also improved thanks to higher production of human- and cosmetic-grade B3 and stronger niacinamide prices.

While there's some uncertainty around a big agro contract for next year, analysts still see solid growth ahead and are sticking with their upbeat outlook.