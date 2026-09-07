Anand Rathi recommends long term subscription to LCC Projects IPO
Business
Research firm Anand Rathi is giving a thumbs up to the upcoming LCC Projects IPO, recommending investors consider subscribing for the long term.
LCC Projects, which specializes in irrigation and water supply infrastructure, has been building big projects across India for more than 20 years.
Top band values LCC projects ₹4,229.2Cr
LCC Projects has delivered everything from dams to multi-village water supply systems in 12 states for government clients.
With a strong order book and healthy earnings growth, Anand Rathi points to the company's solid track record and future potential in India's growing water sector.
At the top price band, the company is valued at ₹42,292 million with reasonable financial ratios for its industry.