Anand Rathi recommends 'Subscribe' for Moneyview Ltd. IPO today
Anand Rathi just gave a thumbs up to Moneyview Ltd.'s IPO, recommending investors "Subscribe" as the research report and recommendation date is September 23, 2026.
Moneyview is a digital finance platform focused on Middle India, offering a full suite of financial products through its partners and NBFC arm.
As of June 30, 2026, they've reached 140.28 million registered users and 11.90 million monetized users and cover nearly every PIN code in the country.
Moneyview registered users reached 134.14 million
In just two years, Moneyview jumped from 83.27 million registered users as of March 31, 2024 to 134.14 million registered users as of March 31, 2026 through organic channels, embedded partnerships, and digital marketing.
These moves boosted their reach and efficiency, with improving operating efficiency and a capital-light business model providing visibility for continued growth; reasons why Anand Rathi is backing this IPO for the long haul.