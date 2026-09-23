Anand Rathi recommends 'Subscribe' for Moneyview Ltd. IPO today

Anand Rathi just gave a thumbs up to Moneyview Ltd.'s IPO, recommending investors "Subscribe" as the research report and recommendation date is September 23, 2026.

Moneyview is a digital finance platform focused on Middle India, offering a full suite of financial products through its partners and NBFC arm.

As of June 30, 2026, they've reached 140.28 million registered users and 11.90 million monetized users and cover nearly every PIN code in the country.