Anand Rathi recommends subscribe long term for Hy-Tech Engineers IPO
Business
Research firm Anand Rathi is recommending a "Subscribe - Long Term" for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO.
The company has been around for more than 40 years, making hydraulic fittings that power everything from construction machines to cars.
Hy-Tech fittings certified for railways defense
Hy-Tech stands out with more than 11,000 types of fittings and has obtained certifications that enable it to cater to sectors such as railways and defense.
Anand Rathi likes its diverse products, sees good growth ahead, and thinks the IPO price is fair for what you're getting.