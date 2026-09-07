Anand Rathi recommends subscribing long term to Prasol IPO
Business
Anand Rathi is giving a thumbs-up to the Prasol Chemicals IPO, suggesting investors "Subscribe for Long Term."
Prasol, around since 1992, makes specialty chemicals such as acetone and phosphorus-based products.
The company isn't just local: it exports to 69 countries and works with more than 1,600 customers worldwide.
Prasol has 150+ specialty chemicals
Prasol has a huge product lineup: more than 150 specialty chemicals used in everything from paints and adhesives to pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care.
Anand Rathi points out that its strong focus on innovation and diverse customer base could help it grow big in the specialty chemicals space over time.