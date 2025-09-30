Next Article
Anand Rathi shares open at 4.35% premium to IPO price
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd started trading on Tuesday with shares opening at ₹432—4.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹414.
The IPO, which wrapped up on September 25, saw huge interest and was subscribed 20.66 times.
Retail investors were offered 12% of the issue
The offering got snapped up fast, especially by big institutional investors who oversubscribed their share nearly 44 times. Retail and non-institutional investors were keen too.
With a fresh issue raising ₹550 crore, Anand Rathi plans to use the funds for long-term working capital needs and general corporate purposes.