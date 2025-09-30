RBI's rate decision: Growth risks from US tariffs loom large

Most economists think the RBI will keep the repo rate steady at 5.5%, but about a third hope for another small cut to boost growth. With Governor Sanjay Malhotra playing it cautious and the rupee hitting record lows, any move comes with risks. Analysts say if the RBI hints at future cuts (a "dovish" stance), it could calm markets while keeping options open during these tense trade times.

Why it matters

Whatever the RBI decides will ripple through everything from loan rates to job opportunities.

Keeping rates unchanged might help keep prices stable, but could also slow business growth and hiring.

Cutting rates could make borrowing easier and support jobs—but might push up inflation later on.

Economists generally note that RBI decisions can affect loan rates, business growth, and even job opportunities, though the article focuses on growth and inflation risks.

It's one of those moments where every choice counts for India's economy—and your wallet too.