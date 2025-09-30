Zoho's 'hopelessly foolish' messaging app sees 350,000 daily sign-ups Business Sep 30, 2025

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu recently called his own messaging app, Arattai, "hopelessly foolish"—even though it's exploded in popularity across India since launching in 2021, now seeing over 350,000 daily sign-ups.

He says the project only worked because of Zoho's unique structure and not having to chase quarterly profits.

Arattai lets you chat, make voice/video calls, share media, and host group chats with up to 1,000 people.