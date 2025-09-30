Huawei to boost AI chip production amid US sanctions
Huawei is set to nearly double production of its 910C Ascend AI chip next year, aiming for about 600,000 units—up from this year's output.
Even with ongoing US sanctions limiting tech access, Huawei expects to roll out 1.6 million Ascend silicon dies next year.
This push fits into China's bigger plan to make its own semiconductors, especially as NVIDIA faces tough export restrictions in the country.
New models and upgrades in the pipeline
The current 910C chip uses SMIC's 7nm tech and packs two dies per unit.
Looking ahead, a new four-die model called the 950DT will launch in late 2026.
Plus, three more Ascend models (950, 960, and 970) are lined up through 2028—so expect steady upgrades.
Potential benefits for Chinese tech giants
While Huawei's chips aren't as fast as NVIDIA's latest GPUs, ramped-up production could help Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent deal with chip shortages.
The bigger picture for China and Huawei
NVIDIA sold a significant number of its H20 chips in China in early 2024, but recent sales have halted due to strict US export rules.
Meanwhile, Huawei keeps pushing forward—even though challenges like older manufacturing tech and reliance on imported memory remain.
For now, it's all part of Beijing's bigger strategy to cut dependence on foreign chips.