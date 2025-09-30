Huawei to boost AI chip production amid US sanctions Business Sep 30, 2025

Huawei is set to nearly double production of its 910C Ascend AI chip next year, aiming for about 600,000 units—up from this year's output.

Even with ongoing US sanctions limiting tech access, Huawei expects to roll out 1.6 million Ascend silicon dies next year.

This push fits into China's bigger plan to make its own semiconductors, especially as NVIDIA faces tough export restrictions in the country.