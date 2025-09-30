Nifty 50 reshuffle: IndiGo, Max Health enter; Hero, IndusInd exit
The Nifty 50 index just got updated—IndiGo and Max Healthcare Institute are now part of the club, while Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank have been dropped.
This reshuffle is set to move over $1 billion in investment, making some stocks a lot more active.
Major money moves expected
For anyone following the markets or investing through index funds, these changes mean big shifts.
IndiGo could see about $545 million flow in—almost five times its usual trading volume—and Max Health might get $372 million.
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank are likely to see major outflows.
It's all about ensuring the index reflects the most valuable and representative companies in the market right now.
Other indices also see changes
The update reflects changes in market value—companies like State Bank of India, ITC, and Bajaj Finserv are gaining weight in the index as they grow stronger.
Other indices like Nifty Next 50 are also getting new faces such as Solar Industries, showing how quickly market trends can shift.