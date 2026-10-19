Anand Rathi upgrades Swiggy to buy with ₹310 target

Swiggy's finances are looking up: it went from a loss of around 5.6% in Q4FY25 to breaking even in Q1FY27.

Plus, Swiggy is tweaking its Instamart grocery business by capping foreign investment and shifting to a direct inventory model, expected to boost margins by ₹4 to ₹5 per order.

Instamart now runs 1,171 dark stores in 125 cities and has expanded into high-margin non-grocery items that account for ~30% of its business.