Anand Rathi's ₹745 crore IPO to open next week

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is launching its IPO from September 23 to 25, aiming to raise ₹745 crore. Shares are priced between ₹393 and ₹414 each, with the anchor book opening on September 22.

Issue details and share allocation Half of the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while retail investors get 35%, and non-institutional folks get 15%.

Employees have a special ₹10 crore share pool.

The money raised will go toward Anand Rathi's long-term business needs and general expenses.

More about the company and its financials With a valuation of ₹2,600 crore, Anand Rathi runs 90 branches and works with over a thousand agents across India.

The company offers equity broking, margin trading, and helps people invest in various financial products—serving everyone from first-time investors to high-net-worth clients.

In FY25, profits jumped by 34% to ₹103.6 crore, while revenue climbed by 24% to ₹845.7 crore.